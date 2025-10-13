Deadly crash near Kempner; one dead and multiple people taken to the hospital

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening on U.S. 190 near Kempner, resulting in one person killed and multiple injuries.

Texas DPS says a 2010 Ford Edge, driven by 51-year-old Malena Mick of Belton, was stopped on the westbound shoulder of U.S. 190 when the crash happened.

A 2008 Ford Explorer, operated by a 65-year-old man from Copperas Cove, was coming from behind in the westbound lanes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mick tried to make a U-turn to go eastbound across the highway. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford Explorer collided with the driver’s side of the Ford Edge.

Mick was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS took a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, both occupants of the Ford Edge, to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, along with a female passenger also in her 60s, were seriously injuried and were taken to AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.

Next of kin for all involved parties have been notified. Texas DPS continues to investigate the crash.

