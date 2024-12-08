Watch Now
3-month-old infant, woman killed in Lampasas County crash

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A 3-month-old infant and woman died in a fatal crash west of Kempner Saturday.

State troopers responded to the scene after 9 p.m. on US 290. They determined that an SUV crossed into the opposing lane and crashed into a guard rail.

The driver and a 3-month old infant were not wearing seatbelts, and were ejected from the vehicle. Both died on scene.

A 5-year-old, 7-year-old, as well as a 2-year-old passenger in the vehicle also weren't restrained properly. They were sent to Scott and White ER for their injuries.

State troopers say speed and rainy conditions were factors in the crash. Texas DPS is still investigating.

