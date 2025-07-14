First responders pull two people to safety in Lampasas County as water swept away vehicle

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Game Wardens shared details on an early Sunday morning rescue in Lampasas County.

Wardens, along with area first responders, rescued two people with a vehicle in fast-moving floodwaters.

Texas Game Wardens / 25 News

The vehicle had been swept nearly a mile downstream and pushed into a culvert beneath railroad tracks, where it was completely submerged.

Both the man and woman inside were able to escape, though both were clinging to trees downstream from the vehicle.

Watch Madison Myers check out conditions in Lampasas County on Sunday: