Lacy Lakeview welcomes new police chief

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview has chosen Tom Whitten as the new police chief.

"Following a rigorous and comprehensive selection process, our panel has chosen Chief Whitten to lead the Lacy Lakeview Police Department," City Manager Calvin Hodde said.

He's served as chief previously in Dewitt, Iowa, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Whitten also served in that role in Harlingen.

He has more than 19 years experience with the El Paso Police Department as a sergeant, and chief deputy with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

Chief Whitten will begin work on October 1.