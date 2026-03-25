KISD approves partnership to operate Manor Middle School

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a partnership with Third Future Schools to operate Manor Middle School beginning in the 2026–2027 school year during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The agreement establishes "clear expectations for academics, operations and governance, along with performance goals and accountability measures focused on improving student outcomes" according to a press release from the district.

Also See; Killeen ISD board to vote on charter partnership for Manor Middle School

The decision comes following several months of work by the district and board. Trustees voted in October to pursue a partnership at Manor Middle School as part of a broader effort to improve student outcomes.

District leaders said the partnership is a proactive step to strengthen academic performance at Manor Middle School while maintaining local oversight and acting before additional state intervention is required.

Third Future Schools will begin meeting with Manor Middle School staff and the campus community in the coming days to provide more information about the transition, according to district leaders Tuesday night.

Current Manor teachers will have the opportunity to interview with Third Future Schools if they choose. Those who are not selected or who prefer not to work for Third Future Schools will be reassigned to positions within Killeen ISD, along with other campus staff, and will have the opportunity to continue their employment in the district.

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