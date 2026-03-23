KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A charter school system could be coming to Manor Middle School as the Killeen Independent School District looks to avoid state oversight.

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Killeen ISD board to vote on charter partnership for Manor Middle School

The charter partnership would be with Third Future Schools. They would take over school instruction and staff, and the district would move into an oversight role. The district's goal is raising the campus rating and academic levels.

"It’s a mandate from the state that we address the instructional deficit and learning at Manor Middle School. If we had other options, we want everyone to know we would choose them," a school board member said.

Brianna Harrelson was a KISD parent until this school year and was not happy with the district. With her kids going to middle school next year, she is glad to see a change.

"I’m excited about the opportunity that the kids in Manor may get to charter school. It would be a much better option than where KISD was taking them," Harrelson said. "If more charter schools or if the TEA did take over KISD for a period, I would be more than excited about bringing my children back into the school. Unfortunately, we're not zoned to Manor," Harrelson said.

Joe Evans, a KISD parent, told 25 News he wants the same positive change.

"Charters have benefits and drawbacks. Killeen families deserve more choice, and if that pushes KISD to invest less in administration and more in classrooms, our children will be better served," Evans said.

The school board will vote Tuesday on the contract, which has been in negotiations since February.

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