KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police say new technology played a major role in helping investigators track down a suspect connected to a homicide in Copperas Cove last week.

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Last Thursday, Copperas Cove police found a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, she later died.

Killeen Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue said Copperas Cove investigators then passed a partial license plate number and vehicle description to Killeen police, matching the suspect's description.

"Our real-time crime center was able to track the information and put it in our flock system so if that partial license plate pops up it would alert them," Donohue said.

The system later spotted a possible match at the intersection of Trimmier and Elms Road and alerted investigators. Officers moved in and arrested 31-year-old L'Michael Detron Amos following a short pursuit.

"It was pretty quick… I don't think it was very long from the time the incident occurred to Cove until he was arrested," Donohue said.

The department says the camera system has been operating for about a year and a half and has already helped recover stolen vehicles and identify suspects in multiple investigations. Police remind neighbors that the system is strictly used to assist with criminal investigations.

"We're not spying on people we're not doing any of that kind of stuff… It's just a tool being used to make your community safer," Donohue said.

Police say the Flock system continues to be monitored under strict policies and is intended to support traditional police work.

Killeen police credit flock cameras for helping catch homicide suspect

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