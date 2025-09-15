Killeen ISD ordered to create turnaround plan after three middle schools receive failing state grades

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has ordered Killeen Independent School District to develop a turnaround plan after three middle schools received consecutive failing grades. Parent Rebecca Mercado says real change requires teamwork between schools, students, and families. She suggests block scheduling for high schools, hopes restructuring won’t disrupt other campuses, and supports added safety measures like metal detectors.



Killeen ISD must submit a turnaround plan by Nov. 14 to the TEA.

Manor, Palo Alto, and Eastern Hills middle schools received consecutive failing ratings.

The district faces possible state oversight or school closures if there is no improvement.

Rebecca Mercado, a parent, stresses parent involvement alongside schools.

KISD says community feedback will shape its recommendations to the school board in October.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is ordering Killeen ISD to create a turnaround plan by Nov. 14 after three middle schools received failing grades in the state accountability rankings.

Manor, Palo Alto, and Eastern Hills middle schools all scored consecutive "unacceptable" ratings, meaning the district now faces the possibility of state oversight or even campus closures if improvements aren't made.

KISD parent Rebecca Mercado said fixing the issues takes more than a state plan — it requires partnership at home and in the classroom.

"It goes to home too. The parents have to check in with the kids and make sure it's all working cohesively because it's not just the teachers or the district," Mercado said.

"It's up to us and the students to make it all work," she said.

Mercado also believes some changes could help students stay on track, especially at the high school level.

"Especially for high schools I think they would benefit better from a block schedule," Mercado said.

While some parents worry about the impact if schools close, Mercado hopes any restructuring is done carefully to minimize disruption.

"I just hope everything gets resolved and that the kids that are impacted from schools possibly closing… you know, that it doesn't impact other schools they may move to," she said.

Mercado is also acknowledging some of the district's efforts, including increased safety measures.

"I like the metal detectors they've added," she said.

Killeen ISD posted a message on its website Monday, saying in part: