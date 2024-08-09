Killeen hair school gives back to school haircuts for $0.25

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV — OG's School of Hair Design is giving back-to-school haircuts for only $0.25.



This is the ninth year the school has put on this event.

From now until Tuesday, August 13th, kids from 1-year-old to college age, with a student ID, can get their hair done any way they like.

Incoming first grader Atraeu is ready for a fresh 'do' for the upcoming school year

"He goes around saying 'don't it look good?,” said his grandmother, Linda Taylor. "He's verbal, he's more on the low spectrum now, because of all the therapies he's had to go through, so, he's doing a lot better now,” added Taylor.

He can't wait to see what first grade has in store for him.

"He's so, so excited. I get to do more work now,” said Taylor.

But before he puts in that work, he's at OG’s School of Hair Design to work on his hair game.

"I feel very blessed to participate in anything back to school,” said Taylor.

From now through this coming Tuesday, you can get a back to school hair cut for just a quarter. That's right, only $0.25.

"From Pre-K to college with an ID card, yes, you can get a haircut for just 25 cents."

"It does add up,” said Kevin Lane, Senior Instructor at OG’s School of Hair Design.

Adding up big. The National Retail Federation states families are spending an average of $874.68 on clothes, shoes, school supplies and electronics combined to get prepped for the year

Senior Instructor Kevin Lane knows how much this helps before school starts.

"Bring a quarter, if you don't have a quarter, not a problem. The only thing you're doing is paying forward for the people in the future. Basically, everybody can afford a quarter you know hopefully they can, if they can't still it's free,” said Lane.

Going on its ninth year, Lane knows how much of an impact this makes in the Central Texas community.

"People come collectively in the surrounding area. They actually just bring a dollar, bring a quarter, some people bring even more. And they actually give more so that people in the years to come can come in here and get a free haircut, so, people are paying for these haircuts in advance,” concluded Lane.

