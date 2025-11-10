WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas’ AG Commissioner Sid Miller joins a growing list of politicians and ranchers including Montana Senator Steve Daines and The National Cattlemen's Beef Association speaking out against President Donald Trump’s plan to import more beef from Argentina in hopes of quickly lowering beef prices.

“It’s short term"; Texas AG Commissioner talks Argentina imported beef

Some of the latest reports show that the average price for a pound of ground beef rose by 12% compared to June 2024 to June 2025. Thus, bringing the price to $6.12 over the summer during peak grilling season.

Miller weighs-in on the Trump administration's decision and said, “Here in Texas, beef producers certainly disagree with it. This is a rare occasion that I ever disagree with Donald Trump but this is one.”

He added, “It’s gotta be ground up into hamburger so (we) could possibly see a reduction price of hamburger meat but doesn’t do anything for the premium muscle cuts like sirloins, steaks, ribeyes things like that.”

Miller told 25News' Bobby Poitevint this adds to our AG trade deficit, which he said now sits at fifty-billion dollars.

While President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced a long term domestic plan to increase cattle production in hopes of dropping beef prices, a short-term solution is to increase beef imports which includes from Argentina.

Miller even sent over some solutions to the Trump Administration.

“They took the recommendation to open up federal grazing lands so that’s definitely gonna help" said the Texas AG Commissioner.

Miller said we get less than 2% of our beef from Argentina even with the recently announced expansion.

“It’s short term, everybody just about put it behind them now" he said.

Miller said what’s important is growing our herds so Americans don’t look elsewhere for protein sources.

“People aren’t shying away from buying beef. They’re still buying beef. They really don’t think it’s all that too high especially compared to a $7 cup of coffee so beef’s still a bargain.”

Follow Bobby on social media!