'It's going to be fun': Magic show coming to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — From North Texas, Magician Zak Mirz comes to Central Texas — he'll be visiting Killeen and the historic Hippodrome Theatre in Waco, to showcase his magical talents in his 'Flashes of Magic' show.

Zak is a stage magician is excited to bring an unforgettable family-friendly magic show to Waco.

He discovered his passion for this art after losing his father at a very young age — today, he travels the world, sharing his captivating illusions and spreading messages of hope.

He's looking forward to bringing the show to his home state!

He has showcased his talent to legendary magicians Penn & Teller on their hit show "Fool Us" to serving as a magic advisor for David Blaine's special, "The Magic Way," Zak is one of the biggest up-and-comers in the magic industry.

Be sure to catch Zak's 'Flashes of Magic' show Friday night at the Central Texas Theatre in Killeen on Friday at 7 p.m. then the historic Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday in Waco, also at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the front desk of both theatres.