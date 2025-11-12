Is now the best time to book holiday travel? AAA Texas weighs-in

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The holidays are right around the corner and many people are making travel plans now but with uncertainty with the FAA, flight cancellations, all during the lingering federal government shutdown begs the question, is this a good time to book those travel plans?

An expert from AAA Texas weighs in.

"Unfortunately you know there’s not really a good answer to tell people what to do because we just don’t know how long this situation (is) going to last" said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson with AAA Texas.

He said while AAA Texas can’t recommend the best way to book your holiday travel plans right now, they can offer some tips.



Always have a Plan B — In case that flight is canceled.

— In case that flight is canceled. Download your airline’s app — So you can get immediate alerts of any changes to your flight.

— So you can get immediate alerts of any changes to your flight. Purchase a refundable ticket — It may cost you a little more money but this gives you peace of mind knowing your trip is insured.

— It may cost you a little more money but this gives you peace of mind knowing your trip is insured. Check on TSA wait times and get to the airport earlier than you normally would.

“We’ve seen TSA lines especially like here in the Houston area, Bush Intercontinental, lines that were over five hours long. We haven’t seen that in a few days but still it’s a fluent situation and so it’s just something you have to continue to monitor as a consumer" said Armbruster.

If you’re wanting to drive to your Thanksgiving destinations, AAA Texas said it’s best to fill up at the pump before leaving the Lone Star State.

"The good news is, gas prices are relatively inexpensive. They’re a little cheaper than they were a year ago in Central Texas and Texas has the 5th lowest gas price average of any state" said Armbruster.

According to the Texas Average Gas Prices chart as of Monday, the current average price for regular gas is $2.61.

That is slightly more than last week's price which sat at $2.58.

The price for regular gas this time last year was $2.65.

Even more good news for travelers especially if you’re looking for an alternate way to spend the holidays.

Armbruster said right now is the best time to book a cruise.

He added between November and March is known as 'wave season' and this is where travelers can find some of the best deals on cruises and don’t forget some of those vacation cruises can actually be booked leaving out of Galveston.

AAA Texas said that on Friday, Nov. 7, the Port of Galveston opened its fourth cruise terminal to homeport MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

They call the regional cruise industry a "thriving business" which generates a "significant regional economic impact" that supports 4,547 jobs, $291 million in personal income, and $733 million in business revenues.

AAA’s 2026 Cruise Forecast projects 21.7 million Americans will go on ocean cruises in 2026 and 20.7 million this year, a higher number than AAA originally projected for 2025.

