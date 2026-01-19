Illegal dumpers caught in Leon County thanks to vigilant neighbors

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Leon County officials caught illegal dumpers in less than a day after neighbors shared video evidence on social media, highlighting the power of community vigilance in fighting environmental crimes.

Leon County employees discovered a massive mess at the Precinct 4 dump site in Marquez on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Someone had unloaded entire trailers full of trash along the fence outside the facility, creating an unsightly pile of debris.

Leon County Sheriff's Office The video of the illegal dumping in Marquez at the Precinct 4 dump site.

"I think it's a shame that there's people that take advantage of it and just dump it on the side of the road," said Tex Payne, a Leon County resident.

The illegal dumping might have gone unnoticed for longer, but a resident filmed the scene and posted it on Facebook. The video quickly spread across social media, generating tips from community members.

Leon County Sheriff's Office The Facebook post on the Leon County Sheriff's Office page.

"There was a resident that pulled up and started filming all of it and put it on Facebook," said TJ Foley, Leon County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

The social media post led to a flood of helpful information from neighbors who had witnessed suspicious activity.

"We started getting some people calling saying, hey, I saw this type of vehicle pulling this type of trailer and he was going this direction so, little things went together," Foley said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County Commissioner for Precinct 4, TJ Foley shares his thoughts about the recent illegal dumping in Marquez.

Investigators followed the digital trail from social media to surveillance video, eventually finding a witness who saw the dumping happen.

"Somebody emptied a house. That's what it looked like to me," Payne said.

Leon County Sheriff's Office The a picture of the video of illegal dumping in Marquez at the Precinct 4 dump site.

Instead of sticking taxpayers with the cleanup bill, county leaders made the illegal dumpers clean up the mess themselves. However, officials warn that illegal dumping creates more problems than just an eyesore.

"It's very unsightly to have trash dumped here out of business hours. It's not good," Foley said.

The practice threatens the future of free dump sites in Leon County.

Ezekiel Ramirez Dumping signs on the outside of the Precinct 4 dump site in Marquez.

"If the mess keeps continuing just like we had here last week, the county will no longer be able to offer these services. There just won't be enough money to pass around to be able to haul trash off," Foley said.

That's why community members like Payne feel personally invested in keeping their area clean.

"When they come by here and see something like this that it's a reflection on us and I don't like it and I'm sure my neighbors don't either," Payne said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Tex Payne shares his thoughts about the recent illegal dumping.

Officials encourage residents to report illegal dumping by contacting the Leon County Sheriff's Office or county commissioners.

"Contact us, the sheriff's office. Let us decide what we can and can't do. With all the citizens help we can keep Leon County looking beautiful," Foley said.

Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping can call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 903-536-2749.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.