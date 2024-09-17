ID pending for local man who went missing in 2022 following discovery of wallet, human remains

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is awaiting positive identification following the discovery of human remains, and a wallet that contained the ID of William Stramp, who went missing on July 29, 2022.

Stramp's vehicle was abandoned at a convenience store in Laguna Park, and since his disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted and the investigation has remained open.

On Monday, Corp of Engineers employees located what they believed to be a human bone near the base of a cliff where the Whitney Dam meets the ground — they then conducted a search of the area above the site and located additional human bone.

According to authorities, the area is very obscure and difficult to get to as it was on the edge of a rock wall with heavy brush and timber growth preventing passage and blocking visibility.

Various items of clothing were found with the wallet — all remains will be examined by a lab in order to provide absolute identification of the deceased.

No foul play is suspected and this investigation remains open.

"BSCO investigators were dispatched to secure the area and conduct a scene investigation," the sheriff's office said.

"Investigators were assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit."