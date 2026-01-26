Icy roads cause car crashes in College Station as freezing weather hits Central Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Freezing temperatures are hitting Central Texas hard, and dangerous conditions in the Brazos Valley have already led to multiple accidents.

Winter weather struck the Brazos Valley over the weekend, creating hazardous driving conditions that resulted in at least two serious crashes in College Station.

On Saturday night on Harvey Road, a car lost control on icy roads, crashed through a fence, and flipped into an apartment at Oakwood Crossing.

Police initially thought the apartment was empty, but residents were inside at the time of the crash. Fortunately, no one in the apartment was injured, though the driver was taken to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

College Station Police Department The car crash at Oakwood Crossing Apartments.

"I was sitting in the same chair watching TV, and like my wife said, it hit the building, and the building shook," Oakwood Crossing resident Edward Ritchey said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Oakwood Crossings resident Edward Ritchey shares his thoughts about the recent car crash with 15 ABC.

Ritchey, who lives in the unit next door to where the car crashed, described the incident as a close call he won't forget.

"If you don't have to get out, stay at home, keep the car turned off because like I said, it's not just you in the car, it's whoever your car may slide into," Ritchey said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The aftermath of the car crash at Oakwood Crossing Apartments.

The dangerous conditions weren't limited to Harvey Road. On nearby Balcones Drive, another car crash knocked down a power pole, leaving residents without electricity for hours while crews worked to restore service.

"Me and my girlfriend were just getting the kids down to sleep. We heard a large bang. She looked out the window and seen somebody hit a power line," Balcones Apartments resident John Blanton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Another car crash that knocked over a power pole on Balcones Drive.

Blanton said being without power during the cold weather was particularly concerning with young children in the home.

"I have toddlers and you know, being without the heat, it was kind of scary," Blanton said. "I thought it would be the weather that took out the power, not something like this."

Ezekiel Ramirez Balcones Apartments resident John Blanton shares his thoughts about the recent car crash with 15 ABC.

No injuries were reported in the Balcones Drive incident, but the crash left multiple families dealing with power outages during freezing temperatures.

"A lot of ice on the road. It's dangerous," Blanton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A power pole that was knocked over by another car crash that on Balcones Drive.

Officials warn that icy roads will continue to be a hazard across the region as freezing conditions persist. Drivers are being urged to slow down or stay off the roads entirely if possible.

"If you're not used to driving in it, you know, don't take the chance. Stay in, stay warm and be safe, so things like this don't happen," Blanton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.