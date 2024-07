UPDATE

I-35 southbound at Old Lorena is back open after being shut down by Lorena authorities on Tuesday morning due to high water.

ORIGINAL STORY

I-35 southbound at Old Lorena is shut down due to high water as of Tuesday morning.

Lorena police are advising to avoid the area if possible.

TXDOT and Lorena first responders are on scene working the situation — 25 News will provide updates if they become available.