WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Property owners in McLennan County are getting ready to pay their property taxes — but a growing number are pushing back on their appraisals before they do.

Waco homeowner Weldon Webb said protesting his property taxes has become a yearly routine.

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How to protest your property appraisal in Texas - Before the May 15th deadline

"It's a crazy amount every year… you can fight it one year and then they run you up another 150 the next," Webb said.

Webb said the process is simpler than many homeowners might expect — and it starts with taking a closer look at your appraisal notice.

"Just get online and sign up and come in here… I did it two years ago and they didn't have anything on file for evidence… so I was able to win my case," Webb said.

If something doesn't look right, homeowners can file a notice of protest online, by mail, or in person. From there, it's about building a case — using things like recent home sales, property photos, or repair estimates to show a home may be overvalued. Homeowners then have the chance to present that evidence in front of the Appraisal Review Board.

Webb said the fight doesn't always stick from year to year.

"…and then they bumped me up 158 this year. And I don't even have a home on the property anymore," Webb said.

Local Realtor Camille Johnson said home values may be rising, but appraisals don't always match reality.

"There has been a big increase in the last several years because our values really have gone up… but we are really taxed higher than we have been taxed… and sometimes it's very overvalued," Johnson said.

Governor Greg Abbott has tried to address the issue, with voters approving tax relief measures last November — including higher homestead exemptions and expanded relief for seniors and the disabled.

Johnson pointed to one recent example of a successful protest.

"I just sold a home for 340,000… and it was on the tax rolls for 650,000… they went through the protest… and got it reduced to the actual market value… saving the buyer a lot of money," Johnson said.

Homeowners can file a notice of protest either by May 15 or within 30 days of receiving their appraisal notice.

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