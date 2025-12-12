Hotel prices soar as Texas A&M prepares for first College Football Playoff appearance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Hotel prices in College Station are reaching unprecedented levels as Texas A&M prepares for its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance against Miami on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Rooms that typically cost $200 to $300 per night are now priced in the high hundreds, with some reaching into the low thousands. Even budget motels are charging premium rates for the historic game.

"The prices are 10 times, you know, for the game day and the night before the game," said Lisa W. Miller, a consumer strategist.

Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, said the game will significantly impact local businesses.

"This game alone will roughly double the revenue that we will do in December, and I would say that's relatively true of the market as a whole," Stafford said.

The price surge comes down to basic economics in a market with limited supply. With tens of thousands of fans expected and only 6,000 hotel rooms available in the area, demand far exceeds availability.

"It's supply and demand like anything when there's way more demand than there is availability, we're going to charge for that," Stafford said.

But economics isn't the only factor driving prices higher. Miller said Aggie passion plays a significant role in fans' willingness to pay premium rates.

"This is for the Aggies, this is their Super Bowl. And so those prices are kind of commensurate with that," Miller said.

"I married an Aggie, and it is all in when it comes to supporting your team. So it's not buying a game, it's actually buying an experience and a memory," Miller said.

The historic nature of the game adds to the excitement and willingness to spend.

"With it being the Aggies' first time in the college playoffs, it is bigger than big," Miller said.

For Stafford, the playoff game represents more than just increased revenue.

"To have this great gift for our hotel and our team, but also for the community and for the university. It's gonna be an amazing experience," Stafford said.

Experts advise fans still looking for accommodations to act quickly, as prices aren't expected to decrease before the December 20 game at Kyle Field.

The Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center will be hosting a Gameday Hullabaloo Experience, which is open to everyone.

