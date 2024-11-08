Honoring our heroes: Veterans Day events in your neighborhood

EVENTS

Brazos Valley :

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11. The ceremony will be at the American Pavilion Veterans Park & Athletic Complex on 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.

College Station :

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11. It will start at 11 a.m. and open with wreaths being placed at the Memorial Student Center and on the Corps Memorial Plaza.

Killeen:

The Central Texas State Veterans Ceremony hosts a flag laying cstarting at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 11. No RSVP is needed and flags will be provided.

Belton:

A Veterans Day ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. on November 11 in the front parking lot of the Chamber office at 412 E. Central Avenue. The ceremony will include presenting of the colors by the University of Mary Hardin Baylor's ROTC Color Guard, greetings from community leaders, and presentations by local VFW commanders.

