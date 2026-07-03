WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many people will be spending time outside this Fourth of July weekend, but doctors at Baylor Scott and White in Waco say the heat can turn dangerous fast — especially for kids and older adults.

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Holiday heat safety: Waco-area doctors warn of heat-related illness risks this Fourth of July weekend

Woodway resident Armando Ochoa is already planning his holiday around the high temperatures.

"I do all my work early in the morning, so I won't be out in the sun and it's cooler," Ochoa said.

His family is also timing their Fourth of July activities with the heat in mind.

"We planned to go to the parade early in the morning and by noon we should be inside," Ochoa said.

Dr. Joshua Houser with Baylor Scott and White says that approach is exactly the right mindset heading into the holiday weekend.

"The biggest thing we see is heat exhaustion, but it can work all the way up to heat stroke," Houser said.

Houser says warning signs can start with feeling tired, weak, dizzy, or very thirsty. At that point, people should get inside, cool down, and hydrate. If someone becomes confused or unresponsive, Houser says that can indicate heat stroke, which is a medical emergency.

"If you have older family members with you or young children, they're at by far the highest risk for heat-related illnesses. They're just not as good at being able to hold their own temperatures the way that, um, you know, more healthy individuals are," Houser said.

Ochoa says he is keeping his health in mind all weekend.

"Yes, we always wear sunscreen," Ochoa said.

Before heading to parades, the lake, or parties this weekend, doctors say to pack water, take breaks, and not wait until you feel sick to get out of the heat.

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