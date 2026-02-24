Historical marker to honor one of Franklin's last African American schools from segregation era

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — A historical marker is coming to South Calvert Street in Franklin to honor U.S. Morgan High School, one of three African American schools that served the community during segregation. The marker is expected to be installed within the next year.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Mary Stevens sharing specific facts about U.S. Morgan High School in Franklin.

Historical marker to honor U.S. Morgan High School, one of Franklin's last African American schools from segregation era

U.S. Morgan High School opened in 1950 and held its last class in 1966 before being demolished. Today, only the old gym remains, now used as storage on South Calvert Street. The effort to preserve the school's memory is being led by Robertson County resident Mary Stevens, whose own family has deep ties to the institution.

"This marker is going to help remember a school that was forgotten, the lives that it impacted and it's going to maintain the legacy for the future," Stevens said.

For Stevens, the project is personal.

Ezekiel Ramirez A picture of Robertson County resident Mary Stevens's mother graduating from U.S. Morgan High School.

"My mom graduated from U.S. Morgan. My brother graduated from U.S. Morgan," Stevens said. "My mother has passed on since, and you know I hope she's proud of me."

Fellow Robertson County resident Mae Pearlbess attended U.S. Morgan and still carries vivid memories of her time there.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Mae Pearlbess shares memories about U.S. Morgan High School with 15 ABC.

"We had some real good teachers," Pearlbess said. "I remember the building where I used to sit and all that and in one big white building we had all the classrooms."

Pearlbess said preserving what remains of the school's history is critical.

Mae Pearlbess A picture of former students of U.S. Morgan High School

"This is the only thing that in Franklin that we have really that's left," Pearlbess said.

Stevens echoed that sentiment.

Ezekiel Ramirez Robertson County resident Mary Stevens shares her thoughts about U.S. Morgan High School with 15 ABC.

"No history should be forgotten, swept under the rug," Stevens said.

The historical marker will be placed where the school once stood, ensuring its story endures for future generations.

"I hope that they'll come here and can see the marker and know that, hey. It's not forgotten," Stevens said.

15 ABC is sharing this story as part of Black History Month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.