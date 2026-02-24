Historical marker to honor one of Franklin's last African American schools from segregation era

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — A historical marker is coming to South Calvert Street in Franklin to honor U.S. Morgan High School, one of three African American schools that served the community during segregation. The marker is expected to be installed within the next year.
U.S. Morgan High School opened in 1950 and held its last class in 1966 before being demolished. Today, only the old gym remains, now used as storage on South Calvert Street. The effort to preserve the school's memory is being led by Robertson County resident Mary Stevens, whose own family has deep ties to the institution.
"This marker is going to help remember a school that was forgotten, the lives that it impacted and it's going to maintain the legacy for the future," Stevens said.
For Stevens, the project is personal.
"My mom graduated from U.S. Morgan. My brother graduated from U.S. Morgan," Stevens said. "My mother has passed on since, and you know I hope she's proud of me."
Fellow Robertson County resident Mae Pearlbess attended U.S. Morgan and still carries vivid memories of her time there.
"We had some real good teachers," Pearlbess said. "I remember the building where I used to sit and all that and in one big white building we had all the classrooms."
Pearlbess said preserving what remains of the school's history is critical.
"This is the only thing that in Franklin that we have really that's left," Pearlbess said.
Stevens echoed that sentiment.
"No history should be forgotten, swept under the rug," Stevens said.
The historical marker will be placed where the school once stood, ensuring its story endures for future generations.
"I hope that they'll come here and can see the marker and know that, hey. It's not forgotten," Stevens said.
15 ABC is sharing this story as part of Black History Month.
