Hilltop Lakes residents face address changes to improve emergency response times

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Hundreds of residents in Leon County's Hilltop Lakes neighborhood will soon receive new addresses as part of a safety initiative to help emergency crews respond faster to 911 calls.

Hilltop Lakes POA Some of the street names that will be changed.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is working with the community to update street names and numbers that currently duplicate or sound similar to other addresses, which can confuse emergency responders and delay critical services.

"We noticed that there were some duplications or phonetic sound-alikes that were occurring," said Tanner Erb from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Ezekiel Ramirez Tanner Erb from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments sharing specific details about the readdressing project at Hilltop Lakes.

County leaders say the confusing street names could send emergency crews to the wrong location, wasting precious time when every second counts.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hilltop Lakes emergency services inside the neighborhood.

"They're gonna get a non-delay in response times, and they're gonna get police, fire, and EMS and the emergency services that they need in a timely manner when the seconds matter," Erb said.

Sadie Kline from the Hilltop Lakes Property Owners Association Board emphasized the safety aspect of the project.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sadie Kline and Tiffani McKinney from the Hilltop Lakes Property Owners Association Board shares their thoughts about the readdressing project.

"I think this really is a topic about safety in the community and how you kind of quickly respond to 911," Kline said.

For residents like Tina Daigle, who lives on Hilltop Drive, the change represents both an inconvenience and a necessary improvement.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hilltop Lakes resident Tina Daigle shares her thoughts about the readdressing project with 15 ABC.

"It is an inconvenience, but in the long run it's gonna be for the better of the whole neighborhood," Daigle said.

While Daigle understands the reasoning behind the address changes, she acknowledges the transition won't be easy for everyone in the community where she's happy to call home.

"Some of the homeowners actually have their addresses concreted into their home as part of their home, so I know they're frustrated," Daigle said. "There are so many things you have to change, but in the long run, just think about the long run and think of your family if anything happens, it is for emergency services."

Despite the challenges, Daigle believes the changes will ultimately benefit the entire neighborhood.

Ezekiel Ramirez One of the streets being readdressed.

"I just think it's gonna give everybody a sense of safety and well-being. I think it's gonna be a great thing," Daigle said.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments reports it's halfway through the project and expects to complete the address updates by May. The Hilltop Lakes Property Owners Association will hold monthly meetings to keep residents informed about the progress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.