Whitney ISD employee found to have inappropriately communicated with student

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — A Whitney Independent School District employee was found to have been communicating inappropriately with a student, according to a letter sent to families by Superintendent Todd Southard.

In the letter, Southard said the district was made aware of concerns regarding the communications Thursday evening.

"After reviewing the situation this morning, we determined that the employee's actions did not align with the professional expectations of our district," Southard wrote. "As a result, the individual is no longer employed by Whitney ISD."

The district said it has not found evidence of inappropriate physical or sexual conduct, but the conduct in question didn't meet the district's standards. The district is also taking the appropriate steps to notify the relevant state agencies as required.

You can read the full letter below: