Stranded motorist dies after being hit on I-35 in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A motorist who ran out of gas on Interstate 35 died after being hit by a vehicle while waiting for help Monday morning, according to the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred around 5:12 a.m. on the southbound shoulder of IH-35 near the 369-mile marker. A passerby had called police asking for a welfare check on the stranded motorist.

A Hillsboro DPS officer was dispatched and contacted the motorist, who said they had run out of gas. The officer offered to buy gas and return so the person could drive home.

While the officer was getting gas, more emergency calls came in from passing motorists concerned about the person standing near the roadway.

When the officer returned with gas, they found the motorist had been hit by a vehicle. Emergency Medical Services were called immediately, and life-saving measures were administered.

The southbound lanes on IH-35 were temporarily shut down as a precaution while additional medical resources were dispatched to assist.

Hillsboro DPS Fire Rescue took the victim to Hill Regional Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with questions or information should contact Sgt. Quintana with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

The department thanked several agencies that assisted with the incident: Hill County Sheriff's Office, TxDOT, AirEvac Air Medical and Texas DPS Highway Patrol.

