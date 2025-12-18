Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outage effecting businesses, courthouse in Hillsboro

Oncor says the intermittent power outage is impacting around 1,800 customers and estimates power will be back around 12:30 p.m.
HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Oncor crews are on scene of intermittent power outages affecting businesses and the courthouse in Hillsboro.

Hill County Emergency Management says at 11:10 a.m., the Hill County Courthouse and Covington Street Annex, as well as several businesses in downtown Hillsboro were impacted by the power outages.

Oncor confirmed it was a wide area outage affecting around 1,800 people.

Oncor crews are currently investigating the cause and estimate power restoration around 12:30 p.m.

