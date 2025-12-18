Power outage effecting businesses, courthouse in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Oncor crews are on scene of intermittent power outages affecting businesses and the courthouse in Hillsboro.

Hill County Emergency Management says at 11:10 a.m., the Hill County Courthouse and Covington Street Annex, as well as several businesses in downtown Hillsboro were impacted by the power outages.

Oncor confirmed it was a wide area outage affecting around 1,800 people.

Oncor crews are currently investigating the cause and estimate power restoration around 12:30 p.m.