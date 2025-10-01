Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Hill County Tuesday night

Texas DPS says a Toyota RAV 4 crossed over a center dividing line on FM-933 north of Whitney and crashed into a GMC Sierra, killing one person Tuesday night.
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One person was killed in a crash in Hill County Tuesday evening, Texas DPS says.

Texas DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard says around 6:35 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-933 near the intersection of FM-1713, north of Whitney. The preliminary investigation found that a Toyota RAV 4 traveling northbound on FM-933 crossed over the center dividing line and crashed into a GMC Sierra traveling southbound, and overturned.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals and the driver of the Toyota RAV 4, identified by DPS as Eugene Aleshire, 84-years-old of Whitney, was pronounced dead.

Next of kin have been notified and the investigation is active and ongoing.

