One person killed, Hill County Sheriff deputy injured, in shooting during welfare check

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A Hill County Sheriff's deputy was injured and one person was killed in a shooting Monday morning while conducting a welfare check in Hillsboro.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Hill County Road 4243 during the early morning hours, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

While trying to make contact with a person at the front door of a residence, the deputy was confronted by the person, who was armed with a handgun.

The individual drew and pointed the handgun at the uniformed deputy, resulting in gunfire being exchanged.

More Hill County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene, where more gunfire happened. The individual involved was hit by gunfire and died from wounds sustained during the incident.

One deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. No other law enforcement officers were injured.

Per agency policy, Hill County Sheriff Hunter Barnes has requested the incident be investigated by the Texas Rangers of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Three deputies that are involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be made available in the future.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.