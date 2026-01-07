Multiple fire departments respond to barn fire in Hill County

ITASCA, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire that was fully involved Wednesday morning.

The 80x80 barn fire was off FM 934 near I-35 West. Tankers were coming and going from the scene and travelers are asked to use caution going through the area with crews still mopping up.

Hill County Emergency Management

Personnel called out include Itasca Fire, Covington Fire, Hillsboro Fire, Milford Fire, Grandview Fire, Maypearl Fire, Hill County Constable Precinct 4, Johnson County ESS, WhiteBluff Rehab and Hill County OEM.