Hillsboro city animal control officer no longer employed following an 'incident'

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Hillsboro announced on Friday that the city's animal control officer is no longer employed with the city "following an incident that took place on December 18."

Hillsboro city manager Megan Henderson tells 25 News that the incident happened off the clock.

The city said it is conducting a thorough review on the matter that happened on Thursday and advised the County Attorney's Office.

There is one officer primarily assigned to animal control, supplemented to part-time workers and other city employees who have other primary duties.

In the meantime, the city said animal control responsibilities will shift onto other team members until the position is filled.