Hill County Sheriff's Office reports recent rabies incident, warns residents

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A stray cat that bit someone in Hill County tested positive for rabies, prompting health officials to warn residents who may have been exposed to seek medical attention.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office responded on Thursday, Feb. 5 to an animal complaint in the 1600 block of FM 67 in the Covington area, where someone reported being bitten by a stray cat on private property and later sought medical treatment at an area hospital before being released.

The individual captured the stray female calico cat, which was forwarded to the Texas Department of State Health Services for rabies testing. Test results confirmed the cat was infected with rabies.

Officials said it's unknown how long the stray cat had been in the area. The sheriff said the location is not heavily populated, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the cat is encouraged to consult their physician.

Multiple animal owners live in the area, and officials are encouraging them to closely monitor their animals and livestock for any changes in health or behavior that may indicate rabies exposure.

The sheriff said this incident serves as a reminder for pet owners to maintain current rabies vaccinations for their animals as directed by veterinarians and required by state law.

Anyone who discovers additional exposed or infected individuals or animals should contact the Texas Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control Program at (254) 778-6744 or the Hill County Sheriff's Office at (254) 582-5313.

