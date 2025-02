AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Abbott has appointed Justin Lewis as Judge of the 66th Judicial District Court in Hill County.

Lewis of Aquilla is currently the County Judge of Hill County, a member of the State Bar of Texas, Hill County Bar, Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, and Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce.

Lewis' term is set to expire on December 31, 2026 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.