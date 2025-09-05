High-speed chase in Hillsboro ends in crash; car goes airborne

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 35 in Hillsboro ended in a crash and the car going airborne.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said a sergeant with the traffic unit was doing a routine traffic stop on a car that was speeding passed the officer on Friday just before 11:30 a.m. on northbound I-35.

The officer called in for assistance to try and stop the car. The car then exited the highway and started going northbound on Abbott Avenue, going up to 150 miles per hour trying to evade law enforcement.

The car wasn't able to make a sharp turn in the roadway and hit a building after going airborne and then crashed on Morgan Street.

Officers got the driver out and was taken to the hospital by Careflite EMS to get checked out.

The incident is under investigation and criminal charges are pending.

No injuries have been reported by the public or officers involved.