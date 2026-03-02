Gas prices have risen for 6 straight weeks in Central Texas. Hillsboro families are feeling it

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers across Central Texas are feeling the pinch after six consecutive weeks of rising gas prices, and for some Hillsboro families, every fill-up is a budgeting decision.

William McLaughlin, a Hillsboro resident, said the cost of fueling his large Suburban adds up fast alongside groceries, school expenses, and everyday bills.

Watch Full Story Here:

Gas prices have risen for 6 straight weeks in Central Texas, and Hillsboro families are feeling it

"It takes a chunk out of the paycheck for my wife and I," McLaughlin said.

For McLaughlin, stopping at the pump is not a quick errand — it is a line item in the family budget.

"We have to consider when we're budgeting out and trying to get stuff through the family, groceries, things like that, so gas does take a lot out of our budget," McLaughlin said.

Industry experts say the prices drivers see on the sign out front are tied to what is happening thousands of miles away.

"Iran is definitely keeping all the traders in Wall Street on their toes. We're not sure what all may or may not happen, but that is really one of the reasons why. And since this has been going on for several weeks now, what we're seeing at the pump is a reflection of that, of what oil is being bought and sold at the refineries," oil and gas expert Rey Trevino said.

Trevino said global uncertainty impacts oil markets first, and drivers feel it shortly after. But he said perspective matters.

15 ABC

"Based on where we were in 2023, and even before that, what we're seeing right now are still substantially lower gasoline prices than even 20 years ago, when you take into account inflation," Trevino said.

While families like the McLaughlins are adjusting their weekly budgets, Trevino said the current range is nothing to be too concerned about.

"Over a long period of time, what we could see right now is getting back to that true sweet spot where oil prices are between 75% and 85%, gasoline is about where it's at, and the American economy continues to thrive," Trevino said.

Trevino said drivers could see some relief at the pump soon, but for now, Central Texas drivers should expect fluctuating prices.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

