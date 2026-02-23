Driver arrested, passenger still at large after 45-mile high-speed chase on IH-35 in multiple counties

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A reckless driving call in Hillsboro early Saturday morning led to a high-speed pursuit stretching more than 45 miles through two counties before ending in Red Oak, where one suspect was taken into custody and another took off on foot and remains at large.

A Hillsboro Department of Public Safety officer was dispatched just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, to IH-35 northbound after a citizen reported a vehicle failing to maintain its lane, swerving across multiple lanes, and nearly hitting several other vehicles.

The officer found the vehicle near the 369-mile marker on IH-35 and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle initially appeared to be slowing to comply before suddenly accelerating to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and taking off northbound.

The pursuit continued on IH-35E through Hill County and into Ellis County, passing through Milford, Italy, Waxahachie, and ultimately into Red Oak. Several Ellis County agencies responded to assist.

Officers with the Red Oak Police Department deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle, and it came to a stop on the IH-35E service road at Ovilla Road in Red Oak.

Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The Hillsboro officer pursued the suspects and coordinated with assisting agencies to establish a perimeter.

The officer then saw the driver come out from a nearby business parking lot and attempt to walk across an open field toward another closed business. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The passenger fled the scene and remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.

No members of the public, officers, or suspects were injured during the incident.

Assisting agencies included the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, Ellis County Sheriff's Office, Red Oak Police Department, Red Oak K9 Unit, and Glenn Heights Police Department.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.