Aquilla ISD moving forward with bond project in April

AQUILLA, Texas — The Aquilla Independent School District is ready to break ground on a project funded through a voter-approved bond.
Proposition A includes plans to renovate or expand school buildings, with a focus on classrooms and instructional areas.
According to the district, the 2024 bond includes:
- 7 Classrooms & Corridor
- Parking (Asphalt)
- Access Drive
- Multipurpose Space, Theater Classroom / Stage
You can view more of the proposed designs here.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday, April 14 at 404 N. Richards in Aquilla.