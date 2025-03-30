Watch Now
Aquilla ISD moving forward with bond project in April

AQUILLA, Texas — The Aquilla Independent School District is ready to break ground on a project funded through a voter-approved bond.

Proposition A includes plans to renovate or expand school buildings, with a focus on classrooms and instructional areas.

According to the district, the 2024 bond includes:

  • 7 Classrooms & Corridor
  • Parking (Asphalt)
  • Access Drive
  • Multipurpose Space, Theater Classroom / Stage

You can view more of the proposed designs here.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday, April 14 at 404 N. Richards in Aquilla.

