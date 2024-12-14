Hill County deputy recovers 34,000 stolen avocados, truck

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County deputies detained a man in connection to a stolen avocado truck Thursday night.

Authorities received word of the stolen cargo of more than 34,000 avocados from Laredo police. Hill County Deputy Ty Hardy found the truck on northbound I-35 and stopped the driver. A state trooper also assisted in the stop.

"We believe this to be the largest stolen avocado recovery in the history of Hill County," reads a release from the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they released the driver but seized the stolen goods.

