Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Hill County deputy recovers 34,000 stolen avocados, truck

police
25 News
police
Posted
and last updated

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County deputies detained a man in connection to a stolen avocado truck Thursday night.

Authorities received word of the stolen cargo of more than 34,000 avocados from Laredo police. Hill County Deputy Ty Hardy found the truck on northbound I-35 and stopped the driver. A state trooper also assisted in the stop.

"We believe this to be the largest stolen avocado recovery in the history of Hill County," reads a release from the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they released the driver but seized the stolen goods.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood