Hill County crews battle early morning house fire near Whitney

WHITNEY, TEXAS(KXXV) — Fire crews across Hill County responded to an early morning house fire along State Highway 22 near Whitney on Monday

Hill County Emergency Management reports the fire happened at a single-story home in the 1500 block of Highway 22. More than a dozen agencies were on hand helping battle the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Departments that responded include Whitney Fire, Lakeview Fire, Cedar Creek Fire, Aquilla Fire, WhiteBluff Fire, WhiteBluff Rehab, Bynum Fire, Itasca Fire, Westshore fire, Lakeside Village fire, along with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

