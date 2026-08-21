WACO, Texas (KXXV) — All Twin Bridges traffic on Highway 6 will shift to the northbound bridge starting Sunday at 7 p.m. as TxDOT moves forward with demolition of the 62-year-old southbound span.

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Highway 6 Twin Bridges traffic shift begins Sunday as TxDOT moves forward with demolition

With the change, drivers will have just one lane open in each direction while sharing the northbound bridge. The southbound bridge will close so crews can begin tearing it down and building its replacement.

Two ramp closures will also take effect Sunday evening: the southbound off-ramp to Midway Park and the northbound on-ramp past Fish Pond Road. Both are expected to remain closed while traffic shares the northbound bridge.

For Speegleville resident Jerry Anderson, who commutes to Waco for work, the Twin Bridges are already a stretch of road he plans around.

"I try not to. I mean, I right now I'm working in Waco, but I try to get early, but you know, you never know," Anderson said.

Anderson said the lane reduction will make an already congested stretch worse — and for many Speegleville residents, there is no easy workaround.

"Well, it slows everything down and it's gonna get worse when they take one bridge out because they're gonna put it in, uh, one lane," Anderson said.

"There's really no alternative way to get around unless you go up Woodway toward Woodway or you go all the way through China Springs," Anderson said.

Anderson said broader growth in the area is compounding the frustration.

"Traffic in Waco is getting bad anyways because the roads aren't really set up for a lot of people living here," Anderson said.

The City of Waco states the Twin Bridges project is expected to continue through 2028.

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