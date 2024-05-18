Here's what you can see at the Central Texas Airfest this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Draughn Miller Airshow has been renamed to the Central Texas Airfest and this is the 76th celebration.

11 planes will be performing along with the race cars and parachutes. 25 News got the chance to talk to many of the performers who are just as excited to fly as we are to see it.

Saturday and Sunday the gates will open at 8 a.m. and the Airfest goes on until 5 p.m.

Over 40 vendors will be in attendance, some offering local food and drinks.

Nathan Harnagen, a pilot who will fly the Twin Beach Craft, said he is excited to show off the evolution of planes since most planes were built during World War II.

“Again talk about men and women probably 40 to 60 percent of the people that built these airplanes were women because the men were off in combat during those days,” Harnagen said.

At the gate ticket pricing:



$20 - General Admission

$10 - Veterans or Active Duty (must show valid military ID at the gate)

$10 - Children (Ages 6-17)

Children 5 & Under are FREE

Click here for more information.