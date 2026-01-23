Haven Animal Rescue calls for weekend fosters ahead of freeze in the Brazos Valley

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — With a winter storm approaching Caldwell, Haven Animal Rescue of Texas is urgently seeking "freeze fosters" to help more than 20 dogs ride out the dangerous cold temperatures.

Watch the full story here:

Haven Animal Rescue calls for weekend fosters ahead of freeze

15 ABC spoke with Haven Animal Rescue Director Tracy Kellar, who explained that the rescue needs neighbors to temporarily take dogs into their homes for just a few days while freezing temperatures threaten the animals' safety.

Ezekiel Ramirez Haven Animal Rescue Director Tracy Kellar shares specific details about the 'freeze fosters' with 15 ABC.

"Unfortunately here with our rescue, we have to keep outdoor animals, there's just not enough space inside for all of them, but if people will just open their hearts and their homes for just a few days to give these dogs a place to stay," Kellar said.

The rescue will provide all necessary supplies, including food, crates, blankets, beds, and any required medical care. With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, exposure to the cold can be dangerous and even life-threatening for the animals.

Ezekiel Ramirez Haven Animal Rescue Director Tracy Kellar holding puppies.

The rescue team is working against the clock to place every dog before the storm arrives.

Anyone interested in becoming a freeze foster can call Haven Animal Rescue of Texas at 979-476-9787.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.