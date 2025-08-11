Harker Heights welcomes new fire chief

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights is welcoming its new fire chief, Michael Starr. His first day on the job is Aug. 11 and he comes to Central Texas with over 30 years of experience in fire service leadership, emergency response and public safety administration.

The city says Chief Starr's extensive experience and proven track record makes him an exceptional leader for our community.

He previously served as fire chief for the City of Southlake for 16 years and for the City of Aubrey for 24 years.

During his time as fire chief in Southlake, Chief Starr helped lead the department through five successful accreditation with the Center for Public Safety Excellence and enhancing the department's ISO class 1 rating. He also managed infrastructure projects totaling over $45 million.

His prior roles in Southlake included Captain of Operations, Driver/Engineer, and Firefighter, giving him a comprehensive understanding every aspect of fire service.

"A proponent of servant leadership, Chief Starr is widely recognized for his focus on operational excellence, strategic innovation, and fostering a strong team culture. His leadership is built on a foundation of collaboration, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to community safety," the city said in a press release.

Chief Starr holds several certifications including: Chief Fire Officer, Fire Investigator, Inspector, Paramedic, and Basic Police Officer, as well as holding leadership roles as President of the Northeast Fire Department Association and Vice President of the Denton County Fire Chiefs Association.