WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is partnering with Washington County EMS to provide hands-on training for first responders to treat injured K-9 officers before they reach a hospital.

Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences The K-9 training between the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and Washington County EMS.

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Hands-on training teaches Washington County EMS how to treat K-9 emergencies

The training covers controlling bleeding, treating heat stroke, and practicing helicopter transports to buy critical time in life-threatening situations.

"So that their team members, their EMS personnel, their canine handlers, and other officers would feel comfortable rendering life supporting care to those K-9 officers should they get injured in the field," Critical Care Technician Sarah Perry said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Critical Care Technician Sarah Perry sharing specific details about the training.

Sergeant Canine Interdiction Randy Thumann with Fayette County builds his job around preparation, especially with his K-9 partner, Colt.

"You can never be too prepared for any situation, especially in this field," Randy Thumann said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sergeant Canine Interdiction Randy Thumann with his K-9 partner, Colt.

Thumann has been a handler for nearly 15 years. Colt is his third dog.

"I've had him for nine years. He's from Poland. He's a dual purpose dog, narcotics tracking and patrol," Thumann said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sergeant Canine Interdiction Randy Thumann's K-9, Colt.

Thumann knows how fast things can go wrong in the field.

"Could be bit by a snake, could get into some type of poison, penetrated by a piece of metal or a stick or cut in a vital organ or an artery," Thumann said.

He learned that early on with his first dog, Night.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sergeant Canine Interdiction Randy Thumann sharing the story of his first K-9 partner, Night.

"We were tracking a suspect several miles away from any help," Thumann said.

"The dog began to display some signs of heat exhaustion due to the lack of equipment and capabilities that we had back then, you know, I worked with what I had then, but we were unable to save the K-9," Thumann said.

Thumann said training like this can change that outcome. It is the kind of training he wishes he had back then, and one he hopes will help save the next K-9.

Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences The K-9 training between the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and Washington County EMS.

"Just being prepared across the board, I think gives us the better capability of a better outcome," Thumann said.

Officials with the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences said they hope to expand this training to more EMS agencies across the region.

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