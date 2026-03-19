Anderson-Shiro hosts mock crash to warn students of drunk driving

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Wreckage and reflection: Anderson-Shiro CISD uses Shattered Dreams to teach students a life lesson

Anderson-Shiro Consolidated High School hosted a powerful two-day initiative known as Shattered Dreams on Thursday to discourage dangerous behaviors.

Anderson-Shiro CISD put on the program for the entire junior high and high school. The drunk-driving awareness initiative involved all local first responders and elected officials at a mock crash site.

Kenny Graves

Students 25 News, the emotions were very real.

"Them to be quiet, like actually have emotion for it. I had, I think it did really good, a lot better than what I thought it was gonna do," Lane Johnson said.

Kenny Graves

"They'll kind of see what we're doing and what the effects of, you know, actions like drunk driving can have on other people," Grace Benton said.

Kenny Graves

"It is a real thing and it does happen and that's what it can look like or even worse," Gracie Simmons said.

Kenny Graves

"Like just seeing my friends in that state, even though I knew they weren't actually in that, like it. Like it was horrible just to see it like that," Lela Weaver said.

Kenny Graves

The scene was worked like an actual crash. There were fire trucks, ambulances, EMS, state troopers, and a medical helicopter. Justice of the Peace Judge Underwood even came to pronounce the passenger of the car deceased.

Kenny Graves

"Like that, all, all the high school kids were quiet for like 10 to 15 minutes and like some high schoolers went in crying," Johnson said.

"With um Mallie, her parents, when she was on the hood and he was like, or her dad was like, where's Mallie? Where's Mallie? That really did it for me," Weaver said.

Kenny Graves

"This could just be an awareness and an eye opener for the children and the students that have not seen this type of thing, um, I really hope it hits home," Joni Simmons said.

Kenny Graves

"I am hoping and praying that someone here is affected and actually is touched by this whole experience," Malley Novosad said.

Kenny Graves

The participating students will not be going home until Friday to help drive home the message.

Shattered Dreams has impacted over 40,000 students since it started in 2006.

Kenny Graves

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