Fewer pipe emergencies reported during Grimes County's recent freeze

Watch the full story here:

​Wrapped, dripped, and dry: the success story of Grimes County’s freeze prep

Grimes County residents appear better prepared for freezing temperatures this winter, with local hardware stores reporting fewer customers seeking emergency plumbing supplies than during previous cold snaps.

Darryl Alford, who has owned Anderson Auto and Hardware for 30 years, noticed a significant difference during the recent freeze. "Judging from my 30 years of being here, my guess right now, and it's just a guess, but I think everybody, we've had enough freezes here lately that everybody's got their pipes wrapped pretty well and I think everybody's shored up nice enough for the cold that it's not a problem for them," Alford said.

Typically, hardware stores see a rush of customers after freezing temperatures as residents discover burst pipes and water damage. "Usually after a freeze, I get so many customers coming in here buying plumbing fittings and this just hasn't happened this time," Alford said.

With more freezing temperatures expected, plumbing experts recommend keeping water flowing to prevent pipes from freezing. "Really just keep the water running is the biggest thing, I mean, water that moves can't freeze," said Dustin Samford of Samford Plumbing.

Samford advises homeowners to check for leaks after temperatures rise by turning off all water sources and monitoring their water meter. "If you want, you can make sure that everything that you have is completely off and go to your meter. If you see the dial on your meter running, that means you have a leak," Samford said.

Newer homes typically have flexible pipes designed to withstand freezing temperatures, but older plumbing systems face greater risks. "CPVC is the worst, PVC and things of that nature, you'll start seeing a lot of breaks after the thaw with that particular style of piping," Samford said.

Tom Peck, a local resident who previously lived up north, said he regularly sees post-freeze plumbing issues in the area. "Pretty regularly, cause a lot of stuff's in the attic. Plumbers, you know, plumbers put water in the attic for some crazy reason and outside walls and up north we don't do that," Peck said.

For rural residents with water wells, Samford recommends proper insulation. "Keep your well as warm as possible and a well-insulated well shed is the absolute best way to do it," Samford said.

Local hardware stores remain ready to help residents prepare their pipes before the next freeze hits.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.