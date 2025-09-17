Grimes County to host first Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrating community's rich cultural history

Watch the full story here:

Viva Grimes County: the historic commission honors cultural legacy at Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Grimes County Historical Commission will hold its first Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday to celebrate the prominent Hispanic culture that has shaped the community's history.

The festival, set to begin at 1 P.M. at Historic Anderson Park, will honor the significant contributions of Hispanic families and individuals who have been integral to the area's development.

"The population demographic in the county is 26% Hispanic — so we do have a large Hispanic population here in Grimes County," Kathy Cave Wells said.

Wells, who works with the Two Rivers Heritage Foundation and the Grimes County Historical Commission, explained that the Arriola family represents one of the most important early Hispanic families in the area. The family owned land before Grimes County was even settled and often welcomed travelers passing through the region.

"So the La Bajea Trail went right through the Arriola land and so they had a lot of the same people staying at their ranch on their way to Washington on the Brazos just like the Fanthorp Inn did, but they were coming more from the north," Wells said.

The Arriolas are just part of the area's extensive Hispanic legacy, according to Wells.

Sheriff Don Sowell highlighted the contributions of the late John Martinez, a former deputy who went on to become chief of the Todd Mission Police Department.

"Very wise guy, had a lot of vision, very fine police officer. A pleasure to serve with him and he was definitely a leader," Sowell said.

Current Chief Deputy Martha Smith has also been an influential figure in the community.

"She's a trailblazer, if you will, for females and Hispanics in the field of law enforcement," Sowell said.

The community has also seen significant impact from Ana Cosino-Mize, the publisher of the Madisonville Meteor and the Navasota Examiner.

"We've seen her for years out there taking pictures, interviewing. I'm glad we have her," Wells said.

Celeste Anguano, a photographer with the Navasota Examiner, praised Cosino-Mize's dedication to the community.

"Ana is the most loving, heartwarming, most hard-working, caring woman ever," Anguano said.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place Saturday beginning at 1 P.M. at Historic Anderson Park.

