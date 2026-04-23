Navasota city manager celebrates his first year leading the community.

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The roles of a city leader: Navasota city manager celebrates one year at the helm

Navasota city manager Robert Hemminger is celebrating his first anniversary on the job, reflecting on a year of prioritizing public safety, transparency, and community growth.

Hemminger took on the role in 2025. His responsibilities include overseeing the police and fire departments, as well as essential city services.

Kenny Graves

"Public works, water, sewer, the streets that we drive on, making sure that when we turn the tap on we get clean water and when we flush the toilet, the dirty water goes away," Hemminger said.

Public safety remains a top priority for the city manager.

"Making sure that the compensation that we're providing to our police and fire departments were competitive and they were fair and that we could retain quality and uh we could recruit quality applicants," Hemminger said.

Kenny Graves

Hemminger also focuses on transparency by hosting a weekly Facebook Live video to provide city updates. Grimes County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mariana Almanza-Cook noted the impact of this outreach.

"I think that's a great opportunity, and something that maybe we might have to try going forward because I do understand Facebook is, is how a lot of people get their news," Almanza-Cook said.

Kenny Graves

Hemminger expressed a deep passion for his job and the city.

"I would say this position as city manager, particularly for the city of Navasota, is something that is exciting to come to work every day because I get to give to this community that was so welcoming to me when I relocated here," Hemminger said.

Kenny Graves

"We need leadership that is happy to be here. It makes a huge difference and, and it shows," Almanza-Cook said.

The positive reception extends to city staff.

"And the positive feedback I’m getting from his staff, they love him. He’s like a breath of fresh air, he really really is," Police Chaplain Mac Vaughn said.

Kenny Graves

Looking ahead, the city is preparing for major upcoming events, including its sesquicentennial celebration to mark America’s 250th birthday.

"The future here is just so bright and exciting," Hemminger said.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

