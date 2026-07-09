The price tag of progress: Iola ISD holds public hearing about tax break for SpaceX Terafab project

Iola ISD considers tax break agreement for SpaceX Terafab project

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The price tag of progress: Iola ISD holds public hearing about tax break for SpaceX Terafab

Iola school board to vote July 14 on JETI agreement that could reshape the small Grimes County community

Iola ISD is considering an agreement that would provide a tax break for the SpaceX Terafab project, a decision that could significantly change the small Texas community.

Kenny Graves

The Iola school board held a public hearing Tuesday night at Iola Elementary School, where residents shared mixed feelings about the proposal.

Alec Pointer, school board president, acknowledged the tension many residents feel about the potential changes.

"People, you know, like the idea of their taxes going down, but they don't like the idea of change," Pointer said.

Kenny Graves

Attendance at the hearing was lighter than some expected. Local resident Robert Duncan said he was surprised by the turnout.

"One of the things that really surprised me when I walked in here today was how small the group of folks that were in attendance. I really thought there was gonna be a lot more, uh, with people asking a lot of questions," Duncan said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Dell Hamilton said growth in the community is unavoidable, but how residents respond to it matters.

"My personal thoughts on it are that change is inevitable. It's gonna happen one way or the other, and it's what we make of that change that it makes a difference," Hamilton said.

Kenny Graves

Despite the uncertainty, Duncan said the hearing was informative.

"We left with an understanding of what the potential benefits could be for us here in Iola," Duncan said.

Kenny Graves

Hamilton expressed optimism about what the project could mean for younger generations.

"This opportunity will create even more opportunities for our kids," Hamilton said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Bobbie Jo Swafford said she hopes any growth comes at a manageable pace.

"We can have growth in Grimes County. It doesn't have to be overnight growth though. We can have steady growth over the next few years that looks a little bit different than everything happening overnight," Swafford said.

Kenny Graves

Pointer said the board heard a range of opinions from those who attended.

"I mean, I, I heard a lot of people say we're not sure yet," Pointer said.

The Iola school board will vote on the JETI agreement Tuesday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Iola Elementary cafeteria.

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