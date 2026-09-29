NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Navasota Examiner journalists are more than reporters — they're neighbors

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The Navasota Examiner leaders are more than reporters or publishers — they're neighbors

Along Railroad Street, the Navasota Examiner has served its community since 1894. For the journalists who work there, the job goes far beyond the newsroom.

Kenny Graves

Ana Cosino-Mize and Matthew Ybarra are familiar faces at local events throughout Navasota — and both say their connection to the community shapes everything they do.

"Well, I was raised in Navasota and in Grimes County, so this community means a lot to not only myself but to all of our newspaper staff," Ybarra said.

Kenny Graves

Cosino-Mize, who also grew up in the area, said the work is deeply personal.

"I was born and raised here, so this isn't just my job for me. This is real personal. I love, absolutely love what I do," Cosino-Mize said.

Kenny Graves

Both are proud of their Hispanic heritage and the voices they bring to their storytelling. Neighbors say their presence and dedication are felt throughout the community.

"They both are an excellent part of the community and just letting people be in the know and in the know about everything," Bert Miller, who holds City Council Place 4, said.

Kenny Graves

Kat Dimmel of the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce echoed that sentiment.

"Ana always jumps in with both feet and her whole heart, as does Matt," Dimmel said.

Kenny Graves

Community members say Cosino-Mize and Ybarra's commitment often comes at a personal cost.

"They've sacrificed time with their family, their kids, to be at events to be, you know, in the, in the public forums," Angela Scurlock, a local resident, said.

Kenny Graves

"They're both really great in our community and great supporters and hometown folks," Dimmel said.

For Ybarra and Cosino-Mize, the work is not simply a career — it is a way of life.

Kenny Graves

"Everything that we do, we try to do it knowing that we will see our community members at church, at the store, so we don't take it lightly," Ybarra said.

Cosino-Mize said her connection to the community extends well beyond the newspaper itself.

"I have all kinds of people that will stop by my office about nothing related to the newspaper, but I'm always happy to help them in any way that I can. I love this place," Cosino-Mize said.

Kenny Graves

Cosino-Mize and Ybarra say a major announcement from the Navasota Examiner is expected this week. This story will be updated when that information is released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

