The loud cloud: residents share their concerns about negative health effects of large data centers

Grimes County residents raise health concerns over proposed large data centers in the area

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The loud cloud: negative health effects of large data centers

Residents in Grimes County are voicing concerns about the potential health impacts of large data centers proposed for the area, citing worries about noise pollution, air pollution, and long-term effects on future generations.

Local resident Raven Burke said she is not convinced enough research exists to support bringing the facilities into the community.

"I just don't think that there's enough data out there to be comfortable with this coming into our, um, small Grimes County area," Burke said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors say the possibility of around-the-clock noise pollution is a significant concern.

"It can cause all different kind of like anxiety. Um, just make you feel on edge all the time," Burke said.

Kenny Graves

Fellow resident Karen Shiver echoed those concerns, pointing to both emotional and physical consequences.

"Not only does it cause emotional and depression problems, um, it actually just has some physical impact on humans and on animals," Shiver said.

Kenny Graves

Rayne Guest, an expert on eco-friendly companies, said the effects of data centers cannot be dismissed.

"So we can't look at these and say, oh, you know what, it's not going to affect us, because it will," Guest said.

Kenny Graves

Guest also raised concerns about air pollution from the facilities.

"It weakens our immune systems. It makes us more susceptible to illness," Guest said.

Kenny Graves

Burke said her concerns extend to the next generation.

"How is that fair to our kids? What are we leaving them? Um, a bunch of health issues and noise pollution, air pollution, and the environment's not going to be as great as it once was," Burke said.

Kenny Graves

Since the county cannot simply reject data centers outright, Shiver is calling on local leaders to make public health a top priority in any negotiations.

"Our county commissioners and our judge need to be very well informed, and they need to negotiate for the absolute safest things possible," Shiver said.

Kenny Graves

Grimes County Commissioners Court meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. The public is always encouraged to sign up to speak during public comment.

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