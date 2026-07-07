Navasota Public Library set for renovations after city council approves upgrades

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The library books a makeover: Navasota City Council approves big upgrades to Public Library

The Navasota Public Library is getting a facelift after city council approved renovations to improve the visitor and staff experience.

Kenny Graves

The upgrades will include new flooring throughout the building and a renovated employee restroom. Maintenance Services Director Jay Chappell said the carpet currently in the library has been there for decades.

"This carpet has been in here for probably 40 years, something along those lines. So it's time to tear this carpet out and put in some uh laminate flooring that's going to have a sound barrier underneath it," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

Community Services Director Tiffany Byers said the approval reflects the value city leaders place on the library.

"We're just really excited that city council has seen the value in improving our building and seeing the value that we give to the community, so we're hoping to give that back," Byers said.

Kenny Graves

Byers added that the building has not seen significant updates in some time.

"Very excited to see some facelifts happening here, some new flooring. Uh, we're still stuck back in the 80s. This building actually is the same age as me," Byers said.

Kenny Graves

The restroom renovation builds on work already completed for public facilities. Byers said staff deserve the same experience visitors now enjoy.

"We were able to renovate the, uh, public bathrooms last year. We say we're, we're trying to compete with Bucky's, right? Uh, to have that nice welcoming restroom. So now to have that for the staff as well is a nice addition," Byers said.

Kenny Graves

The renovations will be completed in sections due to the volume of materials that must be moved and carefully returned.

"It is going to take some time. There are a lot of books in this building. Um, they all have to be moved and, uh, put back where they were. So, uh, we've got to be real careful about, uh, making sure that we can get it all done in a timely manner, but also done right," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Karl Doller, who visits the library regularly with his family, said he welcomes the changes.

"Oh absolutely, we're so happy that uh they're upgrading. Uh, we're here often, we love it," Doller said.

Kenny Graves

Doller said his family has appreciated the library's programming and is looking forward to seeing the finished result.

"They got great programs for the kids. Um, we've really enjoyed everything that they've done for us and uh, looking forward to seeing how it'll look," Doller said.

Kenny Graves

Work is scheduled to begin in August, after school is back in session, and is expected to take 2 to 3 weeks to complete.

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